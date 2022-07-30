MPA Qalandar inaugurates Service Delivery Center

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Qalandar Khan Lodhi Saturday inaugurated Service Delivery Center (SDC) at Lower Tanawal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Qalandar Khan Lodhi Saturday inaugurated Service Delivery Center (SDC) at Lower Tanawal.

On the occasion, he inspected the center, met the staff and reviewed the provision of facilities for the people.

Lodhi congratulated the district administration for the functioning of the center and issued instructions regarding the provision of revenue services to the people at their doorsteps.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abbottabad district consisted of four tehsils including Abbottabad, Lower Tanawal, Havelian and Lora where the total number of villages are 351.

The computerization of 242 villages of Abbottabad and Tehsil Lower Tanawal has been completed while 109 villages of Tehsil Havelian and Lora are in progress.

On the occasion Project Director Land Record KP Abid Khan Kakakhel, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, ADC Jibril Raza, Deputy Director Database Farrukh Masood and other officers were also present.