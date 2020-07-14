MPA Rabi Basri visits KTH, pays homage to doctors, nurses, paramedics

UrduPoint.com
Tue 14th July 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri during her visit to Khyber Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday said Doctors,nurses and paramedics were our real heroes who have performed duties in the outbreak of coronavirus without caring for their lives.

On the occasion, MPA also signed on the wall outside Khyber Teaching Hospital, paid tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedics, and offered Fateha for the health workers who lost their precious lives while serving for humanity.

She also paid rich tributes to the paramedics' staff who risked their lives to care for and treat the patients of coronavirus.

They were truly to be congratulated and our real diamonds were those who do their duty in this difficult time, she remarked during her address to the front line workers.

"Most of the doctors, nurses and paramedics have also been infected with the coronavirus however, these people are on duty and we are proud of them,"She said.

On this occasion, Rabia Basri paid tribute to the medical staff outside Khyber Teaching Hospital. He also appealed people to follow SOPs issued by the provincial Government for the safety of their families so as to get rid of the coronavirus.

