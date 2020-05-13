UrduPoint.com
MPA Rabia Basri Distributes Rations Among 200 People With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

MPA Rabia Basri distributes rations among 200 people with disabilities

Serving the suffering humanity is the first priority and people with disabilities are also a useful part of the society and very dear and near to me being a Muslim woman, said Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri during the ration distribution at Government Blind School on Wednesday

MPA Rabia Basri said that serving the low income people are her mission and above all serving the persons with disability give me peace and tranquility of mind, calmness. She said being a politician she has one cause and that is to serve the people and it is her mission, she adopted from her father.

MPA Rabia Basri said that serving the low income people are her mission and above all serving the persons with disability give me peace and tranquility of mind, calmness. She said being a politician she has one cause and that is to serve the people and it is her mission, she adopted from her father.

MPA Rabia Basri distributed rations to 200 disabled men and women with the help the officials of Nishtarabad Blind School.

He also distributed masks, gloves and sanitizers among the people with disabilities besides sharing their problems being faced during the lockdown.

She also appealed to other peoples to come forward in this regard and serve the poor generously. She said so far rations, she distributed to 700 ration package among as many families and this process will continue in future also. She also promised with the persons with disabilities to talk to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and informed him about the problem being faced by the people with disabilities during the lockdown and coronavirus situation.

