MPA Rabia Basri Inaugurates Anti-virus Spray In City

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

MPA Rabia Basri inaugurates anti-virus spray in City

The people of Peshawar should not go out from their homes unnecessarily and call 1166 in case of any inconvenience besides taking special care of cleaning and washing their hands with soap repeatedly by taking at their residences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The people of Peshawar should not go out from their homes unnecessarily and call 1166 in case of any inconvenience besides taking special care of cleaning and washing their hands with soap repeatedly by taking at their residences.

This was stated by Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri while talking to the media men during a door to door campaign for the awareness of general public. Rabia Basri her visit to various areas in the City, she also inaugurated a disinfection spray in Union Council 8 with the help of WSP, Youth MPA Daud Khan, Salman Saeed of PTI Youth Wing.

She urged the people to extend their cooperation with the officials of the WSSP staff. She said that spraying is being done all over the city so that they can be sterilized. She said that people should take special care of sanitation and do not get out of their homes.

She also advised the people to keep a distance and refrain from going to the crowded places because the government has done a lockdown for the health of the people so that the people are protected from disease like COVID 19.

