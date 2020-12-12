UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Rabia Basri Urges People To Follow Covid-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:57 PM

MPA Rabia Basri urges people to follow Covid-19 SOPs

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri urged the people to follow the precautionary measures taken by the government to prevent coronavirus pandemic and use face masks as required

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri urged the people to follow the precautionary measures taken by the government to prevent coronavirus pandemic and use face masks as required.

She said this during her visit to jail here on Saturday.

On the occasion, she distributed warm clothes, beds, face masks among all the inmates and staff of the jail. Speaking on the occasion, Rabia Basri said that to protect yourself from the coronavirus. "You must wear a mask and follow the SOPs given by the government and wash your hands frequently," she said, adding, "The second wave of the pandemic has started and advised the people to take precautions to avoid infection."

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Jail Visit All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four fair-price stalls canceled over fleecing buye ..

3 minutes ago

Walk held to create awareness about traffic rules

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 takes away 36 more lives in Punjab

3 minutes ago

COVID-19: Shibli Faraz urges citizens to stay away ..

3 minutes ago

ICT administration for strict implementation of SO ..

23 minutes ago

Hunger and trauma: The lives of Mozambicans who fl ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.