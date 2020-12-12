MPA Rabia Basri urges people to follow Covid-19 SOPs

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri urged the people to follow the precautionary measures taken by the government to prevent coronavirus pandemic and use face masks as required

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri urged the people to follow the precautionary measures taken by the government to prevent coronavirus pandemic and use face masks as required.

She said this during her visit to jail here on Saturday.

On the occasion, she distributed warm clothes, beds, face masks among all the inmates and staff of the jail. Speaking on the occasion, Rabia Basri said that to protect yourself from the coronavirus. "You must wear a mask and follow the SOPs given by the government and wash your hands frequently," she said, adding, "The second wave of the pandemic has started and advised the people to take precautions to avoid infection."