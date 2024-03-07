(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) MPA Rahila for portraying Pakistani Art and Culture on Japan’s pattern Rahila Durani, a member of the Balochistan Assembly and a former speaker of the provincial assembly, said on Thursday that Japanese calendars perfectly capture their art, way of life, sports, cultural history, and environment.

“Pakistan has a diverse and vibrant culture; the only need is to portray the beautiful art and landscape of our country on the pattern of Japan." she remarked at the opening ceremony of the Japanese Calendar Exhibition.

The exhibition was organized by the Pak-Japan Friendship Society (PJFS) in collaboration with the Consulate-General of Japan Karachi here at the Pakistan Japan Cultural Centre Quetta.

Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Honorary Technical Advisor Federal board of Investment and founder member of PJFS, Syed Nadeem Shah, Honorary Consulate General of Japan, members of provincial assembly, and civil society were in attendance.

MPA Durani praised that “The Pakistan Japan Friendship Society and the Japanese Consulate in Karachi have done a great job representing Japanese culture in the calendars that are on exhibit,

"I have visited Japan multiple times, and each time I am very amazed by their artistic and cultural offerings. "Students are taught art, ethics, and a way of life until class three," she said, praising the world's special approach to education.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Honorary Technical Advisor Federal Board of Investment and founder member of PJFS, Syed Nadeem Alam Shah said Japan has launched number of uplift projects in Pakistan.

Efforts are afoot to enhance the trade volume of both the country, he said emphasizing the need for strengthening the bond of the trade community of Pakistan and Japan.

He hoped that the exhibition would enlighten the visitors regarding the diverse Japanese cultural and traditional heritage through various themed calendars displayed in the exhibition.

It may be recalled that the exhibition is an annual feature being regularly held, providing the audience a chance to experience various aspects of Japan.

The calendars on display portray various subjects of Japanese art, culture, heritage, sports, industries, agriculture, environment, photography and lifestyle.

The calendars describe Japan's scenery, everyday life of the Japanese and beautiful culture in a compressed manner.

The three-day event of Japanese calendar exhibition would conclude on March 9. The Exhibition would remain open for the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

