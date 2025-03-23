MPA Rana Abdul Mannan hosts Muzaffargarh’s largest free medical camp on Pakistan Day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a landmark initiative to mark Pakistan Day, Member Punjab Assembly Rana Abdul Mannan Sajid organized one of the largest free medical camp in the history of Muzaffargarh. The camp was held at his "dera" in Sheher Sultan, Khyaban-e-Dawood Town, Dummer Wala Road.

Speaking to the media, Rana Abdul Mannan said the medical camp was arranged through his personal efforts as a token of service and solidarity with the people of his constituency. He said Pakistan Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made for the creation and protection of the country, and such community welfare efforts reflect the spirit of unity and commitment to public well being.

The camp featured a wide range of free medical services, including general checkups, ultrasound, sugar tests, hepatitis screening, and the provision of free medicines. In addition to treatment, hearing aids were distributed to deserving patients, while special persons received free wheelchairs.

Rana Abdul Mannan, who also serves as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Skills Development and Entrepreneurship in the Punjab Assembly, said this was the first time a public representative in the district had arranged a medical camp of such scale. He reiterated his commitment to continue supporting health and welfare services for the underprivileged.

A team of highly qualified specialist doctors participated in the camp. These included gynecologist Dr. Romaisa Safdar from Fatima Campus, Shehbaz Sharif Hospital Multan; nephrologist Dr. Zeeshan Fareed Awan from Nishtar Hospital Multan; pediatric critical care specialist Dr. Shahzad Munir from King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riyadh; pediatricians Dr. Umair Fazal, Dr. Faisal Rao, and Dr. Riaz Ahmed Malik; internal medicine specialist Dr. Jahangir Karamat; ENT specialist Dr. Rana Rizwan Jaffar; ophthalmologist Dr. Ijaz Gabol; and dental surgeon Dr. Malik Ayaz Gaddara from THQ Hospital Jatoi.