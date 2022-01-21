MPA Rashid Khilji condemns killing of MQM-P worker

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter leader MPA Rashid Khilji Friday condemned the killing of the party's worker Khalilur Rehman Khanzada alias Bholu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter leader MPA Rashid Khilji Friday condemned the killing of the party's worker Khalilur Rehman Khanzada alias Bholu.

Talking to media in Tando Allahyar district after visiting the hospital where Bholu's body was taken for the postmortem, the MPA said all the law abiding people were sad over the incident.

He informed that his party's slain worker was receiving threats and that he was also attacked, adding that Bholu had brought the issue into the knowledge of the court and the police.

However, Khilji deplored that despite the threats and the attacked the slain person was not provided security.

The MPA said DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has assured them that the killer would be brought to the book.

The DIG had further assured that the arrested suspect would be interrogated and if any political elements are behind the murder the same would be exposed, he added.

The MPA said his party had already raised questions over the character of SSP Tando Allahyar besides conveying our apprehensions.

The MPA informed that the SSP Matiari district was being given investigation of the killing.

He appealed to the supporters of MQM-P to keep patience and to control their emotions.

Bholu was killed when he was going to District and Sessions Court of Tando Allahyar district on Friday to attend hearing of a murder case in which he was also an accused.