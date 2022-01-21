UrduPoint.com

MPA Rashid Khilji Condemns Killing Of MQM-P Worker

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 10:22 PM

MPA Rashid Khilji condemns killing of MQM-P worker

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter leader MPA Rashid Khilji Friday condemned the killing of the party's worker Khalilur Rehman Khanzada alias Bholu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter leader MPA Rashid Khilji Friday condemned the killing of the party's worker Khalilur Rehman Khanzada alias Bholu.

Talking to media in Tando Allahyar district after visiting the hospital where Bholu's body was taken for the postmortem, the MPA said all the law abiding people were sad over the incident.

He informed that his party's slain worker was receiving threats and that he was also attacked, adding that Bholu had brought the issue into the knowledge of the court and the police.

However, Khilji deplored that despite the threats and the attacked the slain person was not provided security.

The MPA said DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has assured them that the killer would be brought to the book.

The DIG had further assured that the arrested suspect would be interrogated and if any political elements are behind the murder the same would be exposed, he added.

The MPA said his party had already raised questions over the character of SSP Tando Allahyar besides conveying our apprehensions.

The MPA informed that the SSP Matiari district was being given investigation of the killing.

He appealed to the supporters of MQM-P to keep patience and to control their emotions.

Bholu was killed when he was going to District and Sessions Court of Tando Allahyar district on Friday to attend hearing of a murder case in which he was also an accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder MQM Police Rashid Hyderabad Same Tando Allahyar Matiari Media All Court Sad

Recent Stories

WHO Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine f ..

WHO Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11

48 seconds ago
 Xi Jinping promotes seven military, armed police o ..

Xi Jinping promotes seven military, armed police officers to rank of general

51 seconds ago
 MQM-P worker shot dead in Tando Allahyar

MQM-P worker shot dead in Tando Allahyar

52 seconds ago
 Chinese company rolls out nationwide logistics ser ..

Chinese company rolls out nationwide logistics services in Pakistan

54 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

6 minutes ago
 Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbo ..

Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbon Gas Fraud Case - Statement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.