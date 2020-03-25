MPA reviews Anti-Covid-19 measures in Tando Allahyar

TANDO ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The focal person Anti-Covid-19 Task Force for Tando Allahyar MPA Imdad Ali Pitafi reviewed the measures adopted by the district administration here at Deputy Commissioner Officer on Wednesday.

The meeting attended among others by the MPA Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi, SSP Rukhsar Ahmed Khawar, Chairman District Council Makhdoom Ali Muhammad Walhari and Chairman Municipal Committee Syed Imdad Ali Shah Rizvi was informed that on the directives of Sindh government, lockdown was being observed in the district in order to save the people from coronavirus.

The meeting was informed that an isolation ward has also been established in Civil Hospital Hyderabad with deployment of a team of doctors while all required medical facilities and safety kits have also been provided to ensure proper medical treatment of Covid-19 if brought in the hospital.

Besides, a control room is also functioning round the clock at Deputy Commissioner's office to monitor the situation, the meeting was informed.

Addressing the meeting, MPA Imdad Ali Pitafi called upon those persons who returned from foreign visits to get their clinical examination so that any threat of Covid-19 could be prevented at the earliest.

The positive results of the lockdown enforced by the provincial government has started achieving as reduction of Covid-19 cases in the province, he said and added the process of distribution of ration among the poor, deserving and daily wage workers would start soon in the district.

MPA Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi asked officers of concerned departments to take stern action against the hoarders and profiteers so that essential goods could be made available for people on reasonable rates.