MPA Saadia Bilal Thanks CM Maryam For Including Bahawalpur In Fee Waiver Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 09:58 PM
MPA Saadia bilal has expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for including Bahawalpur’s flood-affected students in the fee waiver scheme
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) MPA Saadia bilal has expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for including Bahawalpur’s flood-affected students in the fee waiver scheme.
She had made request to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to include students of Bahawalpur who were severely affected by floods.
Responding her request, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that the tuition fees for the “flood semester” at universities and colleges for all such students will be abolished.
The Punjab government will bear the cost, benefiting thousands of students in Bahawalpur. PML-N Lawyers Forum Senior Vice President Bilal Malik and students have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for extending the fee waiver to Bahawalpur’s flood-affected students.
Recent Stories
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
SIF draws participants from 142 countries
UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..
Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for Dubai World Challenge for Self- ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Dubai Financial Expert ..
UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second cohort of Dubai Family Business ..
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, reviews preparations to host World ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.19 minutes ago
-
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management11 minutes ago
-
UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector11 minutes ago
-
PRBC embraces technology for enhanced trade cooperation11 minutes ago
-
KP assembly body on energy discusses agreement about Karora Hydropower Project2 minutes ago
-
Witness statement recorded in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case3 minutes ago
-
MPA Saadia Bilal thanks CM Maryam for including Bahawalpur in fee waiver scheme3 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Bara to condole with families of Tirah martyrs3 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 292 hours ago
-
Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards2 hours ago
-
Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City2 hours ago
-
Arrests made in Attock murder case2 hours ago