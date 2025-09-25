MPA Saadia Bilal thanks CM Maryam for including Bahawalpur in fee waiver scheme

MPA Saadia bilal has expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for including Bahawalpur’s flood-affected students in the fee waiver scheme

She had made request to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to include students of Bahawalpur who were severely affected by floods.

Responding her request, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that the tuition fees for the “flood semester” at universities and colleges for all such students will be abolished.

The Punjab government will bear the cost, benefiting thousands of students in Bahawalpur. PML-N Lawyers Forum Senior Vice President Bilal Malik and students have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for extending the fee waiver to Bahawalpur’s flood-affected students.