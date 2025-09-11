MPA Saadia Bilal Visits BWMC, WASA Offices
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly Saadia Bilal visited the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Office to review its performance, here on Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed her that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the “Clean Punjab” initiative, the company is fulfilling its responsibilities efficiently across Bahawalpur Division.
Senior Vice President of PML-N Lawyers Forum, Bilal Malik, also accompanied her. MPA Saadia Bilal appreciated the efforts of the BWMC staff and lauded the cleanliness situation in the city, stating that Bahawalpur is leading other districts in Punjab in terms of sanitation under the Clean Punjab Program.
Later, MPA Saadia Bilal also visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Bahawalpur and held a meeting with its Managing Director Aamir Sharif to discuss water supply and drainage issues in the city. The MD informed her that the sewerage lines of Circular Road and Zanana Jubilee Hospital Road had already been cleaned, while work on resolving issues in other areas was progressing rapidly. Senior Vice President of the PML-N Lawyers Forum Bilal Malik reiterated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision is to ensure the best sanitation facilities for the people. MD WASA Amir Sharif assured the MPA that citizens will soon experience significant improvement in clean water supply and sewerage facilities within a short time.
