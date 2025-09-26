Open Menu

MPA Saadia Meets Commissioner, DC To Discuss Flood Relief

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MPA Saadia meets commissioner, DC to discuss flood relief

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) MPA Saadia Bilal and PML-N Lawyers Forum Senior Vice President Bilal Mahmood Malik Advocate met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen to review ongoing rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas. During the meeting, they raised the issue of repairing the Sharifabad link road damaged by floods. Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen directed the concerned department to take immediate action.

They also met Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to discuss the survey of flood victims and the provision of maximum facilities to them.

MPA Saadia Bilal stressed that Chief Minister Punjab had instructed for a transparent, indiscriminate survey to ensure fairness to all victims. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq assured that all flood-affected families were being provided every possible facility and that the survey would be completed transparently. MPA Saadia Bilal expressed satisfaction over this assurance and praised the performance of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, noting that the timely assistance given to flood victims by the district administration was commendable.

