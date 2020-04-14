MPA Sabeen Gul urges masses to give up smoking to avoid coronavirus attack

(@FahadShabbir)

PTI Member Punjab Assembly Sabeen Gul Tuesday urged upon masses to give up smoking as coronavirus attacked smokers aggressively as compared to non-smokers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :PTI Member Punjab Assembly Sabeen Gul Tuesday urged upon masses to give up smoking as coronavirus attacked smokers aggressively as compared to non-smokers.

Talking to APP here Sabeen Gul while quoting reference from World Health Organization's recommendation, urged upon masses to leave smoking.

Smoking affects lungs and thus create breathing problem. She urged masses avoid smoking especially in their homes as cigarette smoke also affect the other members of the their families especially kids. Atleast, the kids should not absorb smoke of the cigarettes, she stated.