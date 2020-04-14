UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Sabeen Gul Urges Masses To Give Up Smoking To Avoid Coronavirus Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:28 PM

MPA Sabeen Gul urges masses to give up smoking to avoid coronavirus attack

PTI Member Punjab Assembly Sabeen Gul Tuesday urged upon masses to give up smoking as coronavirus attacked smokers aggressively as compared to non-smokers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :PTI Member Punjab Assembly Sabeen Gul Tuesday urged upon masses to give up smoking as coronavirus attacked smokers aggressively as compared to non-smokers.

Talking to APP here Sabeen Gul while quoting reference from World Health Organization's recommendation, urged upon masses to leave smoking.

Smoking affects lungs and thus create breathing problem. She urged masses avoid smoking especially in their homes as cigarette smoke also affect the other members of the their families especially kids. Atleast, the kids should not absorb smoke of the cigarettes, she stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World From Punjab Assembly Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air quality improves due to lock down amid COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus pandemic: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus forces Senegal street children from ca ..

3 minutes ago

ERU delivers ration packages to residents of quara ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000: health ag ..

8 minutes ago

5,288 cars, motorcycles impounded over violation o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.