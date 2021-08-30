BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Ms. Sabeen Gul Khan has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was a historical asset of South Punjab.

During her visit to the university today, she said that this university has been spreading new innovation of knowledge and research not only in Bahawalpur but also in the region as well as in the whole country for the last many years. The number of teachers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has doubled and the increase in the number of students by more than 40,000 is a breakthrough. She said that it was very important that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has about 40 to 50 percent female students and a large number of female faculty members and female officers. She said that during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, it was a matter of great pride to acknowledge the abilities of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and his services to the University and it was a welcome development for all the people of the region.

She said that the government is providing all possible assistance for the development of higher education and education sector and a grant of Rs. 4 billion from the government for the Islamia University Bahawalpur including establishment of Ahmadpur East Campus and Institute of Physics and other modern departments. "Admission campaign is going on in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and in this regard people are coming to the campus which is an expression of the high academic standards of this university. MPA Sabeen Gul Khan expressed these views while addressing a visit to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and an introductory session organized by District Women Forum Multan.

" On the occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar in his statement about the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that in 1975 the Government of Punjab declared the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as a Chartered University and after that it touched new horizons of university development. There was higher education and research in Islamic sciences, pharmacy, engineering, sciences, social sciences and arts. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has recently introduced intercropping technology and new cotton seeds which have become the hallmark of the university.

On the occasion, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel welcomed the women delegation to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said that women in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are excelling in every field and she as Chairperson of Women Harassment Committee was ensuring a safe and conducive environment for women. Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid Qureshi said that for the last many years seminars on Islamic teachings of tolerance have been organized in the Faculty of Islamic Learning in which women, teachers and students increasingly participate.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Rufi, Director Women Development Center briefed about the establishment of Women Development Center and its activities. Later, a delegation led by a Member Provincial Assembly from Multan visited Abbasia Campus and praised the historic campus.