MPA Sabeen urges unity among masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sabeen Gull Tuesday urged upon the people to forge unity into their ranks in order to resolve internal and external challenges.

She was addressing a ceremony (Naat Khawani), organized by an NGO Young Pakistanis Organization here at local E-Library.

She stated, Rabi-ul-Awal, is month of happiness for all Muslims.

She urged upon participants to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as it was essential for success not only in this world but here after.

She advocated unity into masses ranks to address internal and external challenges. Enemies are hatching conspiracies against dear homeland and unity amongst masses ranks was very much important, she stated.

On this occasion, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chairman Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, President Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Islamic scholar Abdul Majid Watto and many others were also present.