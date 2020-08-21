MPA Sadia Rana reviews measures taken for artistes' welfare

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana presided over a meeting of the Artist Support Fund to review measures taken for welfare of the artists community here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana presided over a meeting of the Artist Support Fund to review measures taken for welfare of the artists community here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday.� According to an LAC spokesperson, during the meeting, important decisions were made regarding welfare of the artist community.

MPA Sadia Rana said that art and artistes were the identity of our land; their services were appreciable and their welfare was our responsibility.

Ms Rana said that the Artist Support Fund was for deserving artistes who spend their whole life to serve art and culture. "I am glad that the assistance is reaching the right hands," she added.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the Artist Support Fund Committee was playing an active role.

She said a mobile-phone app had been approved for registration of artistes and it would be introduced soon. She said that all cultural institutions, including the Lahore Arts Council were using all resources to make the Artist Support Fund a success.

Representatives of the Punjab Social Protection Authority(PSPA) and Punjab Information Technology board also made important suggestions.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Information Secretary Naveed Anjum, Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Rizwan Sharif, Director General (DG) Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) Dr Sughra Sadaf and others.