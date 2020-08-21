UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Sadia Rana Reviews Measures Taken For Artistes' Welfare

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:45 PM

MPA Sadia Rana reviews measures taken for artistes' welfare

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana presided over a meeting of the Artist Support Fund to review measures taken for welfare of the artists community here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana presided over a meeting of the Artist Support Fund to review measures taken for welfare of the artists community here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday.� According to an LAC spokesperson, during the meeting, important decisions were made regarding welfare of the artist community.

MPA Sadia Rana said that art and artistes were the identity of our land; their services were appreciable and their welfare was our responsibility.

Ms Rana said that the Artist Support Fund was for deserving artistes who spend their whole life to serve art and culture. "I am glad that the assistance is reaching the right hands," she added.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the Artist Support Fund Committee was playing an active role.

She said a mobile-phone app had been approved for registration of artistes and it would be introduced soon. She said that all cultural institutions, including the Lahore Arts Council were using all resources to make the Artist Support Fund a success.

Representatives of the Punjab Social Protection Authority(PSPA) and Punjab Information Technology board also made important suggestions.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Information Secretary Naveed Anjum, Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Rizwan Sharif, Director General (DG) Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) Dr Sughra Sadaf and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Provincial Assembly All

Recent Stories

Kushtau Hill in Russia's Bashkortostan to Get Prot ..

59 seconds ago

Government to allow no class room based technical ..

1 minute ago

653 traffic policemen to perform duties for religi ..

1 minute ago

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

38 minutes ago

Rally calls for religious harmony during Muharram

4 minutes ago

Man electrocuted by 11,000 KV transmission wire

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.