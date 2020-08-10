MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thadhu dams

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and In-charge Rain Emergency Committee Malir District Waqar Mehdi along with MPA Sajid Jokhio, Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Ali Leghari and others paid a detailed visit to Lat and Thadhu Dams located in Gadap Town of Malir district and inspected the water level in both the dams after the rains

On the occasion, Waqar said that they are visiting Lat Dam on the report of overflow of water from the Dam and added that district administrations and DMC Malir have been directed to ensure strict monitoring of both the dams round the clock.

He said that the water capacity of Thadhu Dam is about 16,000 cusecs, while the water in the dam is currently close to 14,000 cusecs and the level is 31 feet.

Waqar said that the depth of Lat Dam is 10 feet and due to slitting of dam a small quantity of water has overflowed from the spillway of the dam.

He said that that respective officers have been directed for de-slitting of the dam. We are trying to de-slit upto 6 to 7 feet to increase the storage of the Lat dam," he said.