UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Sajid Jokhio Alongwith Others Visits Lat, Thadhu Dams

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thadhu dams

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and In-charge Rain Emergency Committee Malir District Waqar Mehdi along with MPA Sajid Jokhio, Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Ali Leghari and others paid a detailed visit to Lat and Thadhu Dams located in Gadap Town of Malir district and inspected the water level in both the dams after the rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and In-charge Rain Emergency Committee Malir District Waqar Mehdi along with MPA Sajid Jokhio, Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Ali Leghari and others paid a detailed visit to Lat and Thadhu Dams located in Gadap Town of Malir district and inspected the water level in both the dams after the rains.

On the occasion, Waqar said that they are visiting Lat Dam on the report of overflow of water from the Dam and added that district administrations and DMC Malir have been directed to ensure strict monitoring of both the dams round the clock.

He said that the water capacity of Thadhu Dam is about 16,000 cusecs, while the water in the dam is currently close to 14,000 cusecs and the level is 31 feet.

Waqar said that the depth of Lat Dam is 10 feet and due to slitting of dam a small quantity of water has overflowed from the spillway of the dam.

He said that that respective officers have been directed for de-slitting of the dam. We are trying to de-slit upto 6 to 7 feet to increase the storage of the Lat dam," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Visit Dam Gadap Malir From Rains

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

46 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

3 hours ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

5 minutes ago

Masood invites President-elect UNGA's urgent atten ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.