MPA Samiullah inaugurates newly constructed road at Dera Izzat

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Samiullah Chaudhry on Friday said that construction of five-km lengthy road from Basti Laar to Basti Dera Izzat via Pul-e-Balochan, Rahimabad, Karimabad was completed within the specific time.

He said that it was a gift from the provincial government to the residents of the area.

The road will also reduce the transportation problems. He was inaugurating the newly constructed five-km long road under Rural Accessibility Program 2021-22 at Dera Izzat here.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that it was the vision of the Punjab government to provide facilities to the rural areas as well as urban areas without any discrimination.

The development plans were also being designed to facilitate masses. He further said the road was completed with an estimated cost of Rs 80 million.