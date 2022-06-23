MPA Sanaullah Baloch visits Public Library & Computer Lab in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch on Thursday said measures were being taken to improve standard of education by provision of maximum facilities to students in educational institutions.

He expressed these views while visiting Ameer Azad Khan Noshirwani Public Library and Computer Lab, despite he also inspected its other various departments.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khudar Hameed Mirwani and other official.

Librarian in-charge Munir Ahmed and briefed the MPA Sanaullah Baloch about various departments of the library.

The MPA inquired from the students about their welfare and problems.

On this occasion, Sanaullah Baloch and DC urged Amir Azad Khan Noshirwani that he would solve all the problems of Public Library and Computer Lab on priority basis.

The MPA further said that a well-equipped study room to be set up for the students of female so that they could also benefit from the public library.

He said that the secret of success of any developed society links in quality education.

"We will use all available resources to improve the education system in the area for interest of the better future of students", he said.