MPA Sanuallah Baloch reviews health facilities in Civil Hospital Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on Wednesday reviewed provision health facilities to patients in Civil Hospital Quetta during his visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on Wednesday reviewed provision health facilities to patients in Civil Hospital Quetta during his visit.

Medical Superintend (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai, DMS Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Head of Department of Cardiology Prof. Mujeebullah Tareen, President Young Doctors Association Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar, Vice Chairman Supreme Council YDA Dr. Bahar Shah, President Health Management Cadre Dr. Naeem Zirkoon and RMO Evening Dr. Yaqub were present on the occasion.

The MPA Sanaullah Baloch was informed about the problems faced by the hospital by the President of Young Doctor Association Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar.

He assured him that he would take possible measures to address problems of the hospital and doctors for improvement of health facilities.

The MPA also inspected the cardiology department and cardiac surgery department where he met the patients including bypass surgery patients admitted in Cardiology Department and inquired about the treatment facilities from the patients.

The patients expressed their satisfaction on the treatment and treatment facilities in the civil Hospital.

He also appreciated the efforts of Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Ismat Achakzai, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Abdul Wasay, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Muhammad Arif Muhammad Shahi, Cardiac Anesthetist Dr. Aqeel Ahmed, Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses and medical staff.

Earlier, MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai said in briefing that patients had to go to Karachi, Lahore and other cities for heart bypass surgery.

He said that all resources were being used to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients so that they could not move to other province for treatment.