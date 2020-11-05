UrduPoint.com
MPA Seemabia Tahir Plants Sapling At Madar-e-Millat Park

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Seemabia Tahir planted a sapling at Madar-e-Millat Park here Thursday.

Chairperson Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Shahla Ehsaan and Director-General PHA Asif Hayat Lodhi were also present at the occasion.

MPA Seemabia Tahir visited various parks of the city and appreciated the efforts of authority in keeping the city green and clean and congratulated local administration of winning the second prize for cleanliness.

She said that despite limited resources, PHA was doing a terrific job. Chairperson PHA Shahla Ehsaan briefed her about Urban Forestatuion, upcoming projects and performance.

