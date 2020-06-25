MPA Shah Faisal beats coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Faisal has been recovered from coronavirus infection as his medical test reports were received as negative on Thursday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Faisal has been recovered from coronavirus infection as his medical test reports were received as negative on Thursday.

MPA Shah Faisal was tested positive for the virus some ten days ago and forthwith he quarantined himself and recovered.

Talking to media persons, Shah Faisal said by strictly following the preventive measures he has recovered from the infection and once again ready to serve his people.

" These were the prayers of all my family members, friends and political companions that I defeated coronavirus".

He appealed to people to cooperate with the Government in its fight against coronavirus and adopt all prescribed precautionary measure against this virus.