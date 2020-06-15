UrduPoint.com
MPA Shah Faisal Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Deputy Commissioner Hangu

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:26 PM

MPA Shah Faisal tested positive for coronavirus: Deputy Commissioner Hangu

Deputy Commissioner Hangu Mansoor Arshad Monday said that PTI MPA Shah Faisal also became victim to the coronavirus here on Monday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hangu Mansoor Arshad Monday said that PTI MPA Shah Faisal also became victim to the coronavirus here on Monday.

The Government had ordered tests of all members for the provincial assembly session. For this purpose two days ago,the sample of MPA Shah Faisal was taken and on Monday his coronavirus test result was positive and was now quarantined at home, he informed.

