MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon distributes ration in Machhar Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon distributed ration among the residents of Machhar Colony here at their doorsteps.

Speaking, on the occasion, the MPA said that due to lockdown in the city, the process of ration distribution was becoming difficult, said a press release issued here.

He urged the provincial government to fulfill its promise made with the public of distributing ration to 20,000 families.

Shahnawaz Jadoon said the shopkeepers were selling essential food items at high rates on the pretext of the lockdown.