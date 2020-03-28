UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon Distributes Ration In Machhar Colony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:46 PM

MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon distributes ration in Machhar Colony

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon distributed ration among the residents of Machhar Colony here at their doorsteps

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon distributed ration among the residents of Machhar Colony here at their doorsteps.

Speaking, on the occasion, the MPA said that due to lockdown in the city, the process of ration distribution was becoming difficult, said a press release issued here.

He urged the provincial government to fulfill its promise made with the public of distributing ration to 20,000 families.

Shahnawaz Jadoon said the shopkeepers were selling essential food items at high rates on the pretext of the lockdown.

More Stories From Pakistan

