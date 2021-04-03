UrduPoint.com
MPA Sharjil Memon Assures Launching Endowment Fund For Hyderabad Journalists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:09 PM

MPA Sharjil Memon assures launching endowment fund for Hyderabad journalists

Ex-Provincial Minister MPA Sharjil Inam Memon has assured that all out efforts would be made to launch an endowment fund for the journalists of Hyderabad at the pattern of Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Ex-Provincial Minister MPA Sharjil Inam Memon has assured that all out efforts would be made to launch an endowment fund for the journalists of Hyderabad at the pattern of Karachi.

The PPP has always worked for the welfare of journalists and the same spirit would continue also in future, he assured this while addressing the ceremony of health card distribution among office bearers of Hyderabad Union of Journalists, Hyderabad Press Club and other journalists here at local press club on Saturday.

He claimed that the PPP fully believed in freedom of expression and criticism for welfare of the people.

The provincial PPP government is serving the masses by launching various schemes and projects for uplift of all segments of life, he added.

The issuance of health cards is the responsibility of the Sindh government, he said and called upon the office bearers of all journalists organizations to take benefit of the health card schemes for their members.

The representative of journalists organizations G.M. Jamali, Aajiz Jamali and others have appreciated the journalists' friendly efforts of the PPP government adding that the services being provided to journalists were never done by any other government.

