MPA Sharmila visits flood relief camp at Limo goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly Ms. Sharmila Farooqui along with Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh, Directors Tauqeer Abbas, Hamad N.D.Khan and others visited the new flood relief camp established in Limo Goth here on Monday.

They presented the relief goods including food commodities among the flood victims, said a statement.

On this occasion, MPA Sharmila Farooqui, said that the Sindh government is actively working to provide all possible facilities to the flood victims.

Rahmatullah Sheikh on the occasion said"With the increase in the number of flood victims, relief camps are also increasing."He said"At present there is nothing better than serving the flood victims, therefore, efforts are being made to provide them as much relief as possible."