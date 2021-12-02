MPA Sharmila visits Karachi Safari Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sharmila Farooqi, Member of the Sindh Assembly on Thursday visited Karachi Safari Park and inspected the food and facilities provided to the elephants.

On the occasion, Ms. Sharmila was briefed about the facilities which are being provided to the elephants.

She was informed that special attention was being paid to the health of both elephants "Sono and the Queen" and provision of balanced diet is being ensured.

She expressed satisfaction over the food provided to Sonu and the Queen and directed the staff to take good care of elephants.