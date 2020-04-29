MPA Sidra Imran Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:12 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Sidra Imran has tested negative for the coronavirus here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Sidra Imran has tested negative for the coronavirus here.
The MPA got herself tested for the novel coronavirus yesterday from the IndusHospital, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.
She went to the hospital after having a suspicion of becoming coronavirus victim.