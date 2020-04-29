UrduPoint.com
MPA Sidra Imran Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Sidra Imran has tested negative for the coronavirus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Sidra Imran has tested negative for the coronavirus here.

The MPA got herself tested for the novel coronavirus yesterday from the IndusHospital, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

She went to the hospital after having a suspicion of becoming coronavirus victim.

