MPA Sidra Imran tests negative for coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Sidra Imran has tested negative for the coronavirus here.

The MPA got herself tested for the novel coronavirus yesterday from the IndusHospital, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

She went to the hospital after having a suspicion of becoming coronavirus victim.