MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) female lawmaker Sobia Shahid on Tuesday submitted a privilege motion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against hooliganism in the House.

She submitted that PTI workers threw pitchers, shoes, Niswar and mobile chargers from the visitors' gallery at her in the House when she came to take oath as elected MPA.

The people in the visitors' gallery also used abusive language, which was violation of her privilege.

She requested to refer the matter to the privilege committee.