Open Menu

MPA Sobia Submits Privilege Motion In KP Assembly Against Hooliganism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) female lawmaker Sobia Shahid on Tuesday submitted a privilege motion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against hooliganism in the House.

She submitted that PTI workers threw pitchers, shoes, Niswar and mobile chargers from the visitors' gallery at her in the House when she came to take oath as elected MPA.

The people in the visitors' gallery also used abusive language, which was violation of her privilege.

She requested to refer the matter to the privilege committee.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mobile From

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local marke ..

Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets

14 minutes ago
 Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, other ..

Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

2 hours ago
 World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assumin ..

World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO

2 hours ago
 ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

4 hours ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

5 hours ago
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

6 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

18 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan