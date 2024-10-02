Open Menu

MPA Stresses Basic Amenities' Provision To Children In Public Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 07:58 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Kamran Abdullah Maral said on Wednesday all resources would be utilised for educational development to ensuring provision of basic facilities in public schools to create a conducive environment for education.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of renovation work at the Government Higher Secondary School Laar, he called on teachers to play a role in increasing literacy rate in the country.

The event was presided over by School Principal Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga, while former DPI Secondary Schools South Punjab Ayzaz Ahmed Khan Joiya, former DEO Elementary Multan M. Ramzan Anjum, and senior social leader Mian Naeem Arshad were the guests of honour.

The MPA stated that quality education is a vital need of the time, and teachers are an important segment of society. He asserted that societal development is not possible without the respect and honor of parents and teachers.

He also mentioned that Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga has transformed Government Higher Secondary School Laar into an exemplary institution in a very short time and serves as a role model for other teachers.

Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga expressed his commitment to addressing the school's issues on a priority basis. He stated that MPA Mian Kamran Maral's support for Government Higher Secondary School Laar is a testament to his love for education and educational institutions. He is a public leader dedicated to the welfare and service of the community.

Former DPI South Punjab Ayza Ahmed Khan Joiya, M. Ramzan Anjum, and Mian Naeem Arshad commended Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga's professional services, highlighting his sense of responsibility, dedication, and integrity as prominent aspects of his life. They noted that he has truly transformed the school into a nurturing environment for children and prayed that Allah keeps this institution prosperous.

