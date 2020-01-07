UrduPoint.com
MPA Stresses For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To People Of Hyderabad

Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and the Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Abdul Jabbar Khan on Tuesday demanded the authorities concerned that clean drinking water should be provided to the citizen of Hyderabad and more filter plants must be installed for this purpose

In a statement, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan said people of Hyderabad were facing acute shortage of clean drinking water since many days and at the same time poor sanitation condition had made their lives more miserable.

He said the provincial government of Pakistan People's Party was striving hard to provide basic facilities and relief to the people but due to mismanagement of local authorities, hundreds of thousands of citizens were facing shortage of water, a basic need of the people.

He also demanded to install more water filtration plants so that people of the second largest city of Sindh could be provided clean drinking water.

