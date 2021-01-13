UrduPoint.com
MPA Stresses Timely Completions Of Development Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan People Party (PPP), MPA Syed Farukh Shah has asked the officers concerned to get the pace of development work expedited and ensure timely completion of the projects.

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review pace of development work with officers of the revenue and public health department on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of the district in detail and got briefing from the officers concerned.

He also advised the concerned officials and Assistant Commissioner Sukkur to get the development works completed within targeted period so that the purpose of investment to facilitate common man would be achieved. He said that work on the development schemes in those districts was in progress at satisfactory pace.

