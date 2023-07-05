Open Menu

MPA Submits Adjournment Motion Against Cut In Academies' Grant

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MPA submits adjournment motion against cut in academies' grant

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Member of Balochistan Assembly and leader Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party Nasrullah Zairay has submitted an adjournment motion against a cut in the grant of Pashto and Brahvi languages academies.

"Grant has not been increased for the Pashto, Brahvi and other languages' academies in the fiscal budget of the year 2023-24," MPA contended in a calling notice submitted in the provincial assembly.

In previous regimes, Rs 10 million were allocated for all academies of the regional languages every year, however, Pashto and Brahvi academies have been totally ignored by the incumbent provincial government.

He deplored that the government has increased the grant of only one academy from Rs 10 million to Rs 500 million, which is sheer discrimination.

He urged the provincial finance minister to apprise the members of the provincial assembly about the government's stance in this connection.

