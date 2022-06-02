UrduPoint.com

MPA Submits Adjournment Motion Against Imran Khan's Remarks

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N member provincial assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Thursday submitted adjournment motion against Imran Khan's Pakistan split remarks and urged the Speaker KP Assembly to allow debate on it.

He said Imran's irrational statement has hurt sentiments of the entire nation.

He requested Speaker KP Assembly to stop proceeding of the house and allow debate on Imran Khan's Pakistan split remarks.

In his motion, Ikthiar Wali said that Imran Khan was continuously giving statements against the country's establishment that created concerns among the nation. "The people of Pakistan wanted to know that on whose agenda Imran Khan was giving such irrational statements."

