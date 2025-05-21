MPA Submits Resolution In PA Welcoming General Asim Appointment As Field Marshal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Hina Pervaiz Butt on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly warmly welcoming the Federal cabinet’s decision to appoint Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir as the field marshal.
In her resolution, Hina Butt highlighted General Asim Munir’s exceptional military leadership and commended the historic national victory achieved under his command. She said that the House of the Punjab Assembly fully supports this decision, recognising it as a well-deserved honor for the Army Chief and a source of immense pride for the nation.
The resolution acknowledges that under General Asim Munir’s leadership, the Pakistan Armed Forces brought international recognition to the country and safeguarded its national interests with distinction.
Hina Butt further noted that the people of Pakistan place complete trust in their armed forces and in the leadership of General Asim Munir. The resolution expresses hope that under his continued leadership, the armed forces will grow even stronger and will continue to fulfill the aspirations of the people.
The House expressed full solidarity with the armed forces and offering prayers for their continued strength and success under Field Marshal General Asim Munir.
