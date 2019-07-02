MPA Tahir Jamil pressuring maid’s family to drop rape charges

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Despite the passage of five days, no action has yet been taken against the PML-N lawmaker.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Tahir Jamil has been pressuring housemaid Saima’s family to withdraw the case against him.

Saima’s sister said that the MPA is putting pressure on the family to drop rape charges against him.

Despite the passage of five days, no action has yet been taken against the PML-N lawmaker.

Police, on the other hand, said that they are waiting for the permission of Punjab Assembly speaker Pervaiz Elahi to continue proceeding against him.

MPA Mian Tahir had allegedly raped housemaid Saima in Faisalabad.

A case was registered against the MPA for torturing maid.

The case was registered upon the complaint of Riaz Masih, the father of 14-year-old maid Saima who was allegedly tortured by the maid’s family.

The MPA’s wife and two sons were also nominated in the case.

Police officials said that the case has been registered under three clauses, including rape and Children Act.

MPA Tahir Jamil will be arrested following the permission of Punjab Assembly speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

Riaz Masih alleged that the MPA raped his daughter twice while his wife Bano used to torture her. Moreover, MPA’s sons Afaq and Saeed also used to do indecent stuff with her.

Police said that the maid’s medico-legal was conducted soon after the complaint. The samples from girl’s body have been sent to forensic laboratory.

Hospital sources confirmed the rape while final opinion will be given after the report from forensic lab.