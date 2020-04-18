MPA takes timely steps to allow struck wheat, flour trucks to Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary food and Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandhapur have taken timely steps in allowing entry of the wheat and flour trucks which were struck at the boundary line between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near Darya Khan Bridge.

It has also been confirmed that in future such trucks of wheat and flour could only be entered after getting permits from the Secretary Food Punjab.

The decision of the permits has also accepted by the Secretary of Food Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FDAKP). The FDAKP Secretary also lauded the efforts of MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandhapur and KP Secretary Food for taking prompt action in the releasing of trucks loaded with wheat and flour.

According to details, dozens of trucks loaded with wheat and flour coming from Punjab to Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were stopped by the Food Department Bhakar near Dajal, Punjab but with the intervention and talks between Punjab Secretary Food, KP Secretary Food and MPA Faisal Amin Ghandhapur, the administration in Bhakar allowed the trucks in order to avoid any shortage of wheat and flour in Dera Ismail Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Amir also took quick action and requested the Punjab Food Department for allowing the trucks to enter in KP. Meanwhile, Food and other officials of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were contacted through telephonic and video link conference and thus instructions were passed on to the officials of Bhakar Food Department to allow the trucks for entering in Dera.

Inspector Food Sardar Junaid Khan and Faisal Amin Gandalpur reached at the spot and passed on the direction to District Food Controller Mahmud-ur-Rehman. After that the trucks were dispatched to Dera Ismail Khan and other places.

Now after talks, a permit condition has been declared and no truck would be allowed from Punjab to KP without permits of the Food Department Punjab. President of the Flour Dealers Association Raja Akhtar Ali also appreciated MPA Faisal Amin and KP Secretary Food for taking immediate notice of the situation.