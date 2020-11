Pakistan Peoples party's MPA Faqir Sher Muhamamad Balalani has been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples party's MPA Faqir Sher Muhamamad Balalani has been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.

According to details, MPA Faqeer Sher isolated himself at home after tested positive for corona.