MPA Tested Positive For COVID-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:50 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday confirmed one more case of novel coronviurs, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the district to seven.
According to a hand out Member Sindh Assembly Rana Hameer Singh, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.
The DC further informed that it was second case of locally transmitted in Tharparkar while 5 other patients were others provinces and they belonged to Tableeghi Jamaats.