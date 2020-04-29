MPA tested positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday confirmed one more case of novel coronviurs, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the district to seven.

According to a hand out Member Sindh Assembly Rana Hameer Singh, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.

The DC further informed that it was second case of locally transmitted in Tharparkar while 5 other patients were others provinces and they belonged to Tableeghi Jamaats.