UrduPoint.com

MPA Thanks Govt For Christmas Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MPA thanks govt for Christmas arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, an MPA from minority community, expressed his gratitude to the government over exemplary arrangements made for Christmas.

In a meeting with commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary on Monday, the minority community MPA said that the administration not only made proper arrangements but also joined the minority community that made the celebrations more special and memorable.

He said that government always went an extra mile in safeguarding the interest of minority community and their treatment as equal citizens was commendable.

He said: "We all must stay united and work collectively for the development of the country."

More Stories From Pakistan

