MPA Thanks KP CM For Launching Development Projects In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :In a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, MPA Azizullah Gran Khan appreciated the provincial government for initiating record development projects in district Swat, especially in PK-4.

Azizullah briefed the CM KP regarding the development projects in the PK-4 constituency, and party issues in the area.

The MPA praised the chief minister for paying special attention to the development process and solving the issues like a true leader.

He said PTI government had won the hearts of people by carrying out indiscriminate development projects across the province.

On the occasion, the CM urged all the elected public representatives including Azizullah to maintain their relationship with the people, so that the problems of the people could be resolved in time.

