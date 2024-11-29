MPA Ubaidullah Thanks PPP's Workers For Supporting In Hard Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:01 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP)’s Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Ubaidullah Gorgage on Friday thanked workers of PPP and people of the constituency for supporting him in every difficult time.
He said this while talking to party provincial leaders Akhtar Baloch, Labour Bureau Provincial President Shahjahan Gujjar, Asrar Shahwani, Bashir Lango, Elahi Bakhsh Lehri and others called on him after the Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld his victory from constituency PB-44 at Gurage House,
The party leaders congratulated MPA Ubaidullah Gorgage on the Supreme Court’s decision. Mir Ubaidullah Gorgage said that the people of constituency PB-44 voted in the general elections and made him successful with a huge majority, on which the opponents approached the Election Tribunal.
He said that we challenged the decision of the Election Tribunal in the Supreme Court and we prevailed in the Supreme Court.
He said that the PPP has done record development work in the constituency in a short period of time and development work is still going on in the constituency which would help in providing basic facilities to the people.
He said that we would deliver the message of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari to every door and serve the people regardless of color and race.
