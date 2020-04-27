UrduPoint.com
MPA Urges Commissioner Karachi For Action Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Member Provincial Assembly Raja Azhar on Monday called upon the Commission Karachi and Deputy Commissioner Korangi to take strict action against the profiteers selling essential items at high price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Raja Azhar on Monday called upon the Commission Karachi and Deputy Commissioner Korangi to take strict action against the profiteers selling essential items at high price.

In letters to the Commissioner Karachi and Deputy Commissioner Korangi, he complained that the essential items were not being sold in accordance with the official price list in markets, according to a press release.

He said that the shopkeepers involved in the profiteering and hoarding were seen active in charging high for the goods.

He remarked that the citizes were already passing through difficult time due to the lockdown and these profiteers had further increased their problems.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Korangi to ensure display of official price list in Korangi Crossing, Qayyumabad, Bhittai Colony, Zia Colony and other areas of the district as the people could purchase things at reasonable prices.

