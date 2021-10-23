UrduPoint.com

MPA Urges People To Adopt Precautionary Measures To Eliminate Dengue Virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan Saturday said the rising number of dengue cases in Hyderabad was alarming which could only be controlled with collective efforts.

In a statement, he urged people to cooperate with the health department and district administration in this regard and also adopt precautionary measures to combat the viral disease.

He said the district administration and local government was striving to eliminate the disease and anti-dengue spray was also being carried throughout the city.

The MPA said that in order to provide every kind of treatment isolation wards were also established in the hospitals, however, people should take precautionary measures round the clock to protect themselves from dengue virus.

He urged upon the people to not store water in utensils and skeels for a long time because dengue virus breeds in clean water.

He said that the Sindh Government has prepared a comprehensive strategy to combat dengue virus as it had adopted concerted measures for controlling corona virus and will overcome lethal disease.

