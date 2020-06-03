UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Urges Stakeholders, Political, Religious Parties For Maintaining Peace In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:17 PM

MPA urges stakeholders, political, religious parties for maintaining peace in Quetta

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Ali Nayel on Wednesday called on Chief Secretary Capt, (retd) Fazeel Asghar where Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Usman, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni were also present

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Ali Nayel on Wednesday called on Chief Secretary Capt, (retd) Fazeel Asghar where Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Usman, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni were also present.

Central spokesperson of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), MPA, Qadir Ali Nayel demanded of the Chief Secretary and local administrations to take measures to arrest those accused involved in targeted killing of Ismail Hazara near Mehalla Hashmi.

Qadir Ali Nayel said that provincial capital was a home of all of us so therefore it was the responsibility of every citizens to play their due role to maintain peace saying that in the current situation, stakeholders, political and religious parties have to play their imperative role in thwarting the nefarious conspiracies of negative elements for the restoration of durable peace in the area.

Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were taking practical measures to improve law and order situation in the area and strict action was underway against target killers and other criminals to bring them to justice.

Related Topics

Quetta Law And Order Provincial Assembly Criminals All

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

51 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

1 hour ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

US private employment falls 2.76 mn in May: ADP

3 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission addressing students' c ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.