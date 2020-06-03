MPA urges stakeholders, political, religious parties for maintaining peace in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Ali Nayel on Wednesday called on Chief Secretary Capt, (retd) Fazeel Asghar where Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Usman, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni were also present

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Ali Nayel on Wednesday called on Chief Secretary Capt, (retd) Fazeel Asghar where Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Usman, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badeni were also present.

Central spokesperson of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), MPA, Qadir Ali Nayel demanded of the Chief Secretary and local administrations to take measures to arrest those accused involved in targeted killing of Ismail Hazara near Mehalla Hashmi.

Qadir Ali Nayel said that provincial capital was a home of all of us so therefore it was the responsibility of every citizens to play their due role to maintain peace saying that in the current situation, stakeholders, political and religious parties have to play their imperative role in thwarting the nefarious conspiracies of negative elements for the restoration of durable peace in the area.

Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were taking practical measures to improve law and order situation in the area and strict action was underway against target killers and other criminals to bring them to justice.