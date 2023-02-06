UrduPoint.com

MPA Urges Urdu Speaking Community To Join PPP For City's Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 11:25 PM

MPA urges Urdu speaking community to join PPP for city's development

Pakistan People's Party's Sindh Assembly member Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday appealed the Urdu speaking community of Hyderabad to join the PPP to take the city on the path of development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party's Sindh Assembly member Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday appealed the urdu speaking community of Hyderabad to join the PPP to take the city on the path of development.

In a statement, MPA said, "PPP is the only party which can provide basic needs and rights to the citizens of Hyderabad and other cities of the province.

" He said that in the past, whenever the PPP got an opportunity, it had served the people and now it would serve the people after taking over local government responsibilities.

He said that the provincial government of PPP has laid a net of development works across the province and work on several schemes was going on in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

China expresses condolences over Pervez Musharraf' ..

China expresses condolences over Pervez Musharraf's death

8 seconds ago
 Record Number of Americans Say Worse Off Financial ..

Record Number of Americans Say Worse Off Financially Since Biden Assumed Office ..

29 seconds ago
 Earthquake kills more than 2,600 in Turkiye, Syria ..

Earthquake kills more than 2,600 in Turkiye, Syria

30 seconds ago
 Russian Rescuers Depart to Turkey to Help Deal Wit ..

Russian Rescuers Depart to Turkey to Help Deal With Earthquake Aftermath

32 seconds ago
 EU Allocates $195Mln in Humanitarian Aid to West, ..

EU Allocates $195Mln in Humanitarian Aid to West, Central Africa in 2023 - Commi ..

33 seconds ago
 Action being taken against irregularities found in ..

Action being taken against irregularities found in wheat grinding

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.