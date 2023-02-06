(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party's Sindh Assembly member Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday appealed the urdu speaking community of Hyderabad to join the PPP to take the city on the path of development.

In a statement, MPA said, "PPP is the only party which can provide basic needs and rights to the citizens of Hyderabad and other cities of the province.

" He said that in the past, whenever the PPP got an opportunity, it had served the people and now it would serve the people after taking over local government responsibilities.

He said that the provincial government of PPP has laid a net of development works across the province and work on several schemes was going on in Hyderabad.