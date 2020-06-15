MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Strategic Committee

(@fidahassanain)

The MPA was removed after her audio clip leak in which she was talking about various leaders including Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) member Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar was removed from the government’s Media Strategic Committee here on Monday.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan issued a notification in this regard.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan took immediate notice and brought the matter to the notice of Punjab Chief Minister after audio leak scandal of the woman MPA.

Punjab Chief Minister allowed her removal from the Media Strategic Committee comprising Punjab government spokespersons.

It may be mentioned here that an audio recording of Uzma Kardar was leaked two days ago. She was heard talking about various leaders including the Information Minister Chohan in the audio leak.