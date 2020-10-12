MPA visits Ahsaas Programme Centre

Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Arslan Taj on Monday visited Ahsaas Programme Centre established by the Federal government at Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Arslan Taj on Monday visited Ahsaas Programme Centre established by the Federal government at Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis.

The MPA reviewed the arrangements at the Ahsaas Centre.

He, on the occasion, said that Ahsaas Programme was the fulfillment of a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that a large number of people were benefited from the programme during coronavirus and lockdown situation.

Arslan said that the whole world appreciated the programme of Imran Khan.

'The youth will also get scholarships in the next phase of the Ahsaas Programme,' he said.

He also directed the management of the centre to improve arrangements for the visitors in view of hot weather.