UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Visits Ahsaas Programme Centre

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

MPA visits Ahsaas Programme Centre

Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Arslan Taj on Monday visited Ahsaas Programme Centre established by the Federal government at Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Arslan Taj on Monday visited Ahsaas Programme Centre established by the Federal government at Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis.

The MPA reviewed the arrangements at the Ahsaas Centre.

He, on the occasion, said that Ahsaas Programme was the fulfillment of a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that a large number of people were benefited from the programme during coronavirus and lockdown situation.

Arslan said that the whole world appreciated the programme of Imran Khan.

'The youth will also get scholarships in the next phase of the Ahsaas Programme,' he said.

He also directed the management of the centre to improve arrangements for the visitors in view of hot weather.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister World Provincial Assembly Arslan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AI Code Hub reviews 24 AI open-source projects

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

51 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister, Turkish Counterpart Disc ..

2 minutes ago

SCCI, PR join hands for amicable resolution of iss ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

Two matches decided in All Multan Shoaib memorial ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.