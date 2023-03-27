UrduPoint.com

MPA Visits Bachat Bazaars, Reviews Prices, Quality Of Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan and PPP leader Kashif Shoro visited various markets of Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas on Monday and reviewed the prices of food items.

They asked the organizers of the markets to sell cheap and quality items for providing maximum relief to the people during the Holy month of Ramazan.

They also inquired about quality and prices from the people who came to buy food items in the Bachat bazaars.

The Additional Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro, Assistant Commissioners Qasimabad and Latifabad Gada Hussain Soomro and Shaista Jabeen, Mukhtarkars concerned were also present on the occasion of the visit of PPP leaders.

