MPA visits Burn ICU of Civil Hospital Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Member Balochistan Assembly Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasni on Sunday visited the Burn ICU of the Civil Hospital Quetta and Trauma Center.

Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizi gave him a briefing about Civil Hospital.

MPA Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasni assured MS Civil Hospital Quetta his all-out support as saying "he will play his role to solve the problems faced by the Civil Hospital and will soon hold meeting with the ACS Development for the repair and decoration of the buildings of Civil Hospital Quetta.

MPA further said that to reduce the rush of patients at the tertiary hospitals in Balochistan and to provide better medical facilities to the common man at the government-run hospitals, effective legislation will be made in the assembly.